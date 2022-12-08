Kanye West’s New Song Addresses Antisemitism Criticism: “Everyone’s A Karen”  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

“Tweeted Death Con now we passed three,” Kanye West raps on the new song, which also samples his recent Hitler-praising Infowars interview.

Kanye West has dropped a new song addressing the controversy surrounding his recent antisemitic remarks and the resulting backlash.

The song marks his first in months and sees Ye go back to his early soul sampling days, featuring Donny Hathaway’s 1973 song “Someday We’ll All Be Free,” heavily sampled throughout the track. It also includes a sample of his recent Infowars interview, where he praised Hitler and the Nazis.

Kanye West shared the song on Instagram Wednesday night (Nov. 7), though he has since deleted the post. He added the caption: “Censori overload. The variable epitope library from the antigen promotes an immune response in the body.”

Kanye References “Death Con 3 Tweet” On New Song

The G.O.O.D. Music founder references the antisemitic “Death Con 3” tweet that got him banned from Twitter and caused a slew of companies and brands to sever ties with YE.

“Jackson if you’re nasty/ Tweeted Death Con now we passed three/ Tweeted Death Con now we passed three,” he raps on the track fans have taken to calling “Someday We’ll All Be Free.”

Kanye West also vowed to abstain from sex before marriage and alludes to his recent divorce from Kim Kardashian.

“Waking up to / I can’t do this anymore text,” Ye raps on the new song. “And The Bible said / I can’t have anymore sex / Till marriage.”

Elsewhere, Kanye West references the criticism over his antisemitic and anti-Black statements:

“Everyone’s a Karen / Claimin’ that they care and / Wasn’t given a fair hand.”

The song’s outro samples his Infowars interview but cuts off before Ye declares his love for Hitler. Kanye told Alex Jones “There’s a lot of things that I love about Hitler.” However, Kanye ends the new song with the word “love,” which he repeated multiple times.

Kanye West last released music in February with DONDA 2, although he featured on more recent songs by Cardi B, Pusha T, and DJ Khaled.

Following his Infowars appearance, Kanye West doubled down on his praise for the World War 2 dictator.

“Jewish people can’t tell me who I can love and who I can’t love,” Ye told Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes. “You can’t force your pain on everyone else. Jewish people, forgive Hitler today. Let it go, let it go, and stop trying to force it on other people. Goodnight.”