Kanye West’s ‘The Shop’ Episode Pulled: “Hate Speech Should Never Have An Audience” 

A recently recorded episode of The Shop featuring Kanye West as a guest will never see the light of day after he used the platform to “reiterate more hate speech and extremely dangerous stereotypes.”

“Yesterday we taped an episode of The Shop with Kanye West,“ LeBron’s co-host of HBO’s The Shop: Uninterrupted and SpringHill Company CEO Maverick Carter confirmed in a statement to Andscape.

Kanye West “Used ‘The Shop’ To Reiterate More Hate Speech”

“Kanye was booked weeks ago and, after talking to Kanye directly the day before we taped, I believed he was capable of a respectful discussion and he was ready to address all his recent comments. Unfortunately, he used The Shop to reiterate more hate speech and extremely dangerous stereotypes.”

Carter continued, “We have made the decision not to air this episode or any of Kanye’s remarks. While The Shop embraces thoughtful discourse and differing opinions, we have zero tolerance for hate speech of any kind and will never allow our channels to be used to promote hate. I take full responsibility for believing Kanye wanted a different conversation and apologize to our guests and crew. Hate speech should never have an audience.”

The outlet’s sources say Kanye continued to make antiemetic remarks during the episode. They also confirmed LeBron James was not present at the taping.

While The Shop decided not to air any portion of the discussion, footage obtained by VICE’s Motherboard shows Fox News edited Tucker Carlson’s recent Kanye West interview, removing references to antisemitic tropes and bizarre conspiracy theories. Among them was a claim that “fake children” were hired to come to his house to sexualize his kids. Click here to watch the unaired clips.

Kanye West had his Twitter and Instagram accounts restricted earlier this week over antisemitic posts. Soon-to-be owner Elon Musk spoke to Ye about the offending tweet, according to a post on Monday. The Tesla CEO said he expressed his concerns which he believes Ye “took to heart.”