Karrahbooo Calls Cap On Lil Yachty’s Writing Claims: “Stop Bullying Me” 

Karrahbooo told Lil Yachty to “man up” and stop letting fans get in his head after he unleashed on her in a recent rant.

Karrahbooo has broken her silence after Lil Yachty blasted her in a heated Instagram rant, claiming he had written all of the former Concrete Boys artist’s songs.

Despite previously hinting at an amicable split, Yachty lost it after a fan alleged Karrahbooo accused the group of bullying her and said they kicked her out.

Yachty also accused her of verbally abusing people and claimed she’s $900,000 in debt to him in a lengthy tirade. After putting her on blast, he leaked a supposed reference track for her viral On the Radar freestyle.

On Friday night (August 23) Karrrahbooo responded to Lil Yachty. While she didn’t deny he wrote for her, she insisted she penned some herself. She posted a screenshot of her Top. 3 most popular songs with the On the Radar freestyle in third position after “Running Late” racking up over seven million plays and “WHERE YO DADDY?” just over three million.

“put it on yo kid i ain’t write these songs miles,” Karrahbooo wrote, addressing Lil Yachty by her born name. “stop da cap and leave me out ur internet shenanigans [crying laughing emoji]. Referencing the viral rumor, she added, “stop bullying me big dawg [crying laughing emoji].”

Karrrahbooo denied the fan’s claims and told him to “man up” and stop believing rumors. “i never said nothing,” she insisted. “u letting random fans get in yo head.”

Lil Yachty Claims Karrahbooo Is $900,000 In Debt To Concrete Boys

During his tirade, Yachty took credit for writing “every verse you’ve done,” and claimed Karrahbooo left the label “$900,000 “in the hole.”

“I changed your muthafuckin life!” he said. “And you are here lying, talking about some ‘We bully you’. That s### got me f##### up, bro.”

The rant was a far cry from his previous remarks concerning the split.

“We have split ways with Karrah as far as this Concrete s###,“ he said last month. “I have nothing bad to say, nothing negative to say about Karrah. I wish her the best in her career.”