Karrueche Tran Addresses Quavo Dating Rumors

Daytime Emmy Award winner Karrueche Tran (The Bay) has been romanticly linked to Quavious “Quavo” Marshall again. According to reports, Tran began spending time with Quavo, 30, in recent weeks.

The Hollywood Fix caught up with Karrueche during a night out in Los Angeles. Someone asked the 33-year-old actress/producer about the alleged relationship with the Migos member.

“You just had to ask didn’t you?” Tran told the paparazzi at the scene. “We’re friends… I’m single. I’m having fun and enjoying life. Nothing is too serious… We have fun, we’re friends.”

Karrueche and Quavo supposedly spent time together during a dinner date in West Hollywood earlier this month. Entertainment Tonight later ran an article claiming a source confirmed the two celebrities were casually dating.

Rumors of Karrueche and Quavo as an item go back to 2017. That supposed connection between the Claws star and the “Bad and Boujee” hitmaker allegedly led to an altercation involving R&B singer Chris Brown and the Migos that same year.

Chris Brown used to date Karrueche Tran beginning in 2011. Once that relationship ended, Tran received a temporary restraining order against Brown after she accused him of harassment and abuse.

Quavo’s list of ex-girlfriends also includes Saweetie. The former couple had a very public breakup in 2021 which included old footage of an elevator altercation between Quavo and Saweetie being leaked online. However, the L.A. City Attorney’s Office did not seek indictments against either rapper.