Wiz Khalifa’s “Third Leg Day” Post Has Karrueche Tran Seeing “All Nuts”

Wiz Khalifa’s latest fitness post on Instagram has garnered the attention of a number of his followers, including model and actress Karrueche Tran.

To kick off the New Year right and start off 2024 on a healthy note, Khalifa shared a POV workout video of himself training his arms and back with OT Genasis in tow at his gym on Wednesday (January 3). The clip appears innocent for the most part, as the Taylor Gang creator encourages his followers to isolate their biceps when doing seated curls. However, based on the view of the camera, Khalifa’s biceps aren’t the main part of his body getting a close-up.

“Wiz come on bro….all nuts,” former NBA player Nick (Swaggy P) Young wrote in the comment section.

While Tran’s comment wasn’t nearly as explicit as Swaggy P’s, she made a point to send a message that something in the video caught her eye, writing simply, “Oh.”

A similar situation occurred in 2022 when GIllie Da King accused Khalifa of appealing to the powers that be to have his IG account banned for allegedly “bullying” Wiz for working out his underwear.

Check out the post below.