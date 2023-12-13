Kash Doll Launches OnlyFans Account With Promise Of “Exclusive Content”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Tap in and find out what Kash Doll has cooking on OnlyFans.

Kash Doll is gearing up to release a litany of content, including new music, via the subscription-based software platform OnlyFans (OF).

On Wednesday (December 13), the Detroit lyricist shared the announcement–accompanied by a suggestive and festive flick of herself–on her social media accounts. In the brief message, Kash Doll gave fans a taste of the type of content they’ll have access to should they choose to invest in her subscription, which will include everything she doesn’t want in view of the “public.”

“I’m officially on Only Fans,” she wrote in part. “Get my exclusive music, pics, behind the scenes and things I just don’t want public period! You can now get it all on OnlyFans! #LinkinBio.” Kash Doll also spoke about her arrival to the platform in a separate collab post with OF on IG.

“OnlyFans is revolutionizing the way artists share… it gives me true freedom of expression. I’m constantly inspired by my fan base, and having this platform where I can connect with them on a personal level will be a way of giving back to them,” Kash Doll said.

Countless artists flocked to the comments section of Kash Doll’s original post, including fellow rap OF creator Rubi Rose, who wrote “Welcome home” and shared a heart along with the message. Kash Doll also followed up in the comments section herself, seemingly confirming that releasing explicit content isn’t necessarily in her plans. In response to an IG user who wrote, “Where did she say she was uploading P###? OF isn’t just for that content,” Kash Doll replied “Right lol.”

Check out the full post below.