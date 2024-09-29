Katt Williams Clowns Diddy’s “Dumb” Lawyer For Costco Cop Out

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The comedian was mid-set when he brought up the 1,000 bottles of baby oil federal investigators allegedly confiscated from one of the Bad Boy mogul’s homes.

Comedian Katt Williams isn’t shy about expressing his opinions and a recent stand-up show was no exception.

Williams was mid-set when he brought up Diddy and the 1,000 bottles of baby oil federal investigators allegedly confiscated from one of his homes. Williams proceeded to talk about the Bad Boy Records mogul’s attorney, Marc Agnifilo, who scoffed at the notion and denied there was anything strange about the feds’ discovery. Williams was seemingly shocked that the only defense Agnifilo had was Diddy “buys in bulk” at Costco.

“His dumb ass lawyer says, ‘He probably got it at Costco,” he said with a laugh. “Costco hit right back ‘we dont even sell baby oil’ ”

Katt Williams calls Diddy’s lawyer dumb and roasts Diddy for the baby oil that was confiscated from his house. pic.twitter.com/gCXVenE6YL — First responder (@skinny_itallion) September 29, 2024

Speaking to TMZ, Agnifilo brushed off the nefarious acts that supposedly happened during Diddy’s “freak off” parties.

“Back when I was a kid in the late ’70s, they were called threesomes,” Agnifilo said. “I don’t know where the number ‘1,000’ came from. I can’t imagine it’s thousands [of bottles of baby oil and lube], and I’m not really sure what the baby oil has to do with anything.”

Diddy was arrested at a Manhattan hotel on September on three charges: racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.

“For years, Sean Combs used the business empire he controlled to sexually abuse and exploit women, as well as to commit other acts of violence and obstruction of justice,” U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said. “He is charged with racketeering and sex trafficking offenses. If you have been a victim of Combs’ alleged abuse – or if you know anything about his alleged crimes—we urge you to come forward. This investigation is far from over.”

Diddy has pleaded not guilty. His defense attorneys tried multiple times to secure bail, but a judge ultimately decided he belonged behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.