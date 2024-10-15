Katt Williams Wins Legal Battle Over $1.7M Assault Lawsuit 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Katt Williams scored a major legal victory after beating a $1.7 million default judgment against him in a case brought by a woman who sued him for assault and battery back in 2016.

Angelina Triplett-Hill filed a federal lawsuit against Williams in 2016, alleging he violently beat her on a film set while she was working as his personal assistant in 2014. She claims he struck her multiple times in the face, causing her to hit the ground and rendering her unconscious. Triplett-Hill claims the alleged attack caused severe injuries that left her hospitalized.

A judge eventually awarded a default judgment of $1.7 million in Triplett-Hill’s favor after Williams allegedly ducked the suit.

However, Williams’ attorney, Jeremiah Reynolds, persuaded Judge Christina Snyder to vacate the judgment, but the judge wanted the case settled.

“Katt said he did nothing wrong and would never pay the woman a cent,” Reynolds said in a statement. “He accepted the risks and understood that the plaintiff would try to play on sympathy at trial to ask for even more money.”

As reported by popular social media account lawyersforworkers, Williams’s attorney argued that neither police nor hospital records show evidence of Triplett-Hill’s alleged injuries. Additionally, they claimed the alleged victim wasn’t working for Williams and produced his real assistant in court and won the case.

Williams’ attorney continued, “At trial, we argued that the plaintiff had created a false narrative of working for Katt as his assistant and faked the incident. The plaintiff tried to play on the jurors’ emotions, supposed “power imbalances,” and did everything she could to try to bring in irrelevant and prejudicial evidence about Katt. Judge Snyder excluded it all.”