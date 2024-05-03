Katt Williams’ “Woke Foke” Comedy Special To Stream Live On Netflix

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The controversial entertainer will present his third show on the streamer.

Many social media users have credited Katt Williams with instigating the celebrity turbulence that has taken over 2024. His no-holds-barred interview on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay broke the internet after Williams threw direct shots at some of his comedy peers.

Fans of Katt Williams will have the chance to see the stand-up comic share some of his possible hot-button takes once again. This time, the 52-year-old Friday After Next star will perform the comedy special, Woke Foke, as part of Netflix Is a Joke Fest.

Woke Foke will stream live on Netflix on Saturday, May 4 at 10 pm ET/ 7 pm PT. The show takes place at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California. Woke Foke follows Chris Rock: Selective Outrage as Netflix’s second live stand-up comedy special.

Katt Williams already has two comedy specials with Netflix. Previously, the Ohio native presented 2018’s Great America and 2022’s World War III on the video streaming service. His catalog also includes shows such as American Hustle, It’s Pimpin’ Pimpin‘ and Kattpacalypse.

During his Club Shay Shay podcast appearance, Kevin Williams dissed fellow comedians Kevin Hart, Rickey Smiley, Steve Harvey, Cedric The Entertainer, Michael Blackson and others. The full video for Williams’ explosive sitdown with Shannon Sharpe has amassed more than 68 million views on YouTube.