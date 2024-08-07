Kehlani Addresses Sex Cult Allegations As Ex Demands Retraction 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kehlani has spoken out to vehemently deny the allegations that she is part of a sex cult and endangering her child.

Kehlani has broken her silence after her ex-boyfriend Javaughn Young-White accused the singer of being involved in a sex cult and endangering their child.

TMZ reported that Young-White sought full custody of their child, Adeya Nomi, citing sexual assault allegations against the cult’s leader. He also claimed the leader influenced Kehlani to prevent him from seeing their five-year-old daughter.

On Tuesday evening (August 6) Kehlani took to her Instagram Story to address the allegations.

“What has been published in the media over the past 24 hours is incredibly hurtful, inaccurate, inappropriate, and simply untrue,” Kehlani began. “I strongly deny any claims that I have put my child in harm’s way, or left my child alone with anyone deemed dangerous or unsafe. I also do not align with any of the allegations made against my former religious community that have been stated in the media.”

Addressing Young-White’s concerns about their daughter, Kehlani continued. “I have always taken great care to ensure that my child remains protected and safe at all times,” she added. “My child and my commitment to motherhood have always been my sole driving forces in this life and will always remain so.”

Kehlani concluded, “I will not be commenting further and will let the legal due process take place.”

Kehlani’s Ex Denies Saying His Daughter Is In A Cult

The “Next 2 U” hitmaker also shared a statement from Young-White claiming TMZ misrepresented his remarks.

“I never said that I think Santeria is a sex cult,” he wrote. “Nor did I say that my daughter is in a sex cult. That’s factually incorrect and I think it’s disgusting that TMZ would exploit a child’s image like that.”

Young-White also challenged some of the claims in the TMZ article. “The TMZ article sensationalized aspects of what was said while simultaneously breaching my confidentiality,” he added. “Further, the filing of my case was incomplete and did not have my authorization by error of counsel. I am no longer represented by the aforementioned counsel.”

He said ”the full range of my concern,” will be outlined in an amended filing. “I do not need to paint an unfair image of my co-parent for my justifiable feelings to be respected by the court of law. This unfortunate trauma only increases the obstacles in ensuring my child’s wellbeing.”