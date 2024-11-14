Kehlani Breaks Silence On Allegations Of Inappropriate Relationship With Daughter 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kehlani revealed she had stayed silent on the “heartbreaking” allegations about her daughter while addressing the claims in court.

Kehlani is setting the record straight amid disturbing rumors about her relationship with her daughter stemming from her ongoing contentious court battle with her ex, Javaughn Young-White, the child’s father.

Alleged court documents filed by White surfaced online earlier this week, including a claim that Kehlani once referred to their 5-year-old daughter as her “wife” in a past life, among other allegations.

On Wednesday evening (November 13), Kehlani vehemently denied the “heartbreaking” allegations in a statement on Instagram. She also shared screenshots of a conversation with White about their daughter being “her wife,” showing that her “lighthearted” comment made after having a “’past life’ reading,” was taken out of context.

“i shared what i considered to be a lighthearted recap with my child’s father,” she wrote. “Laughing at it & considering it something light & not to be taken serious. to have those screenshots then doctored, the rest of messages left out, to make me seem like i consider myself to be in an inappropriate relationship with my DAUGHTER.. is the most heartbreak thing i’ve ever f###### heard.”

She continued explaining that she addressed the allegations in court and has “taken the public beating,” amid her silence.

“but THIS is where i absolutely draw the line,” she added. “i do NOT, and have NEVER considered myself in any sort of inappropriate relationship with my child. the rest of these absolutely monstrous allegations are being addressed in court. thank you.”

Kehlani: “Leave My Daughter’s Name Out Of Your Mouths”

In a series of follow-up posts on her Instagram Story, Kehlani revealed the rumors have left her “exhausted” and “drained.”

She added, “im supposed to be celebrating grammy nominations with my now grammy nominated child. and yet, here we are. leave my daughter out of your mouthes. you know NOTHING.”

Meanwhile, back in August, Kehlani filed a temporary restraining order against White. She alleged White was abusive and claimed his home was not in a fit condition to have their daughter.