Kehlani Gets Restraining Order Against Allegedly Abusive Ex – He Responds Claiming Singer Is Real Abuser 

Kehlani has filed a temporary restraining order against ex-boyfriend Javaughn Young-White, claiming he is an abusive stoner who poses a danger to their child.

In her filing, the singer claimed in June, he smashed through her locked bedroom door and called her a “b####” and a “liar” following a disagreement, per TMZ. She asked him to leave that day after enduring five years of “chaos and abuse.”

Kehlani claims that he spent all day smoking weed and taking mushrooms while he lived with her. She also alleges that his home was dirty with food and weed scattered everywhere, claiming that her daughter would return smelling of weed after visiting there.

The Los Angeles County Superior Court granted the order last Friday (August 9). Young-White is barred from contacting Kehlani and Adeya or getting within 100 yards of them. Kehlani retains full physical and legal custody of Adeya while the order is in effect. The judge ordered a hearing of the restraining order on September 3.

Kehlani responded to reports of the restraining order via her Instagram Stories. “I did not make a statement,” she wrote Tuesday evening (August 13). “Nor did i go to TMZ about my business.”

Young-White Accuses Kehlani Of Abuse

Young-White also responded via Instagram, claiming Kehlani is the abuser and dropping alleged screenshots of text messages between them. He accused the singer of making “false accusations of abuse,” adding, “I have been lied on and manipulated for years.”

According to Young-White he always forgave Kehlani “because otherwise my daughter is weaponized against me.”

“Kehlani busted through her own door and is framing her abuse as mine,” he wrote alongside one exchange. “I have more. This is why I keep a paper trail. Sad that she’s resorting to lying.”

Young-White claims, “I cut off contact with her last month because of her abuse and how she alleges abuse when she is scared.”

The restraining order comes after Young-White sought full custody, claiming Kehlani was a member of a sex cult and posed a risk to their daughter. Kehlani strenuously denied the allegations. Young-White claimed his remarks had been misrepresented and demanded a retraction from TMZ, who first reported his filing.