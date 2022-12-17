Kendrick Lamar Drops “Count Me Out” Music Video Starring Helen Mirren

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Watch the new visuals co-directed by #KendrickLamar.

West Coast emcee Kendrick Lamar is back with his latest artistic vision. Lamar called on an Oscar-winning actress to make an appearance in the “Count Me Out” music video.

“Count Me Out” opens with the voice of British actress Helen Mirren. The 77-year-old Hollywood legend plays the protagonist’s therapist in the Dave Free and Kendrick Lamar-directed mini-film.

Throughout her career, Helen Mirren has won an Academy Award, a Tony Award, and four Primetime Emmy Awards. She is best known for starring in productions such as The Queen, RED, F9, and Phil Spector.

Kendrick Lamar’s “Count Me Out” lives on the pgLang co-founder’s fifth studio album, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers. That Aftermath Entertainment/Interscope Records-backed LP hit DSPs on May 13.

Previously, Lamar presented music videos for the Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers song “N95,” “We Cry Together” with Taylour Paige, and “Rich Spirit.” The bonus track “The Heart Part 5” got a video treatment as well.

Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart by opening with 295,000 first-week units. Kendrick Lamar’s most recent body of work pulled in over 343 million streams in its first seven days. Mr. Morale also found success on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The Recording Academy nominated Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers for Best Rap Album and Album Of The Year for the upcoming 65th Annual Grammy Awards. Kendrick Lamar scored eight total nominations. He has already won 14 Grammys.

Additionally, Kendrick Lamar recently found out that Hip Hop icon Jay-Z enjoyed a lot of the Compton native’s music this year. Jay-Z chose the Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers cuts “N95,” “Rich Spirit,” and “Savior (Interlude)” for his annual “Year End Picks 2022” Tidal playlist.