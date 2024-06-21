Kendrick Lamar Hires Sheriff’s Deputies As Security For Upcoming Compton Video Shoot 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Deputies for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will provide extra security for Kendrick Lamar on Saturday.

Kendrick Lamar isn’t taking any chances for his upcoming video shoot in Compton, drafting in extra security from the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department to ensure the safety of everybody involved.

Rumors have swirled all week that Lamar is gearing up to shoot the visuals for his Drake diss “Not Like Us.” Word on the street was that K. Dot planned “something major in Compton this Saturday,” and fans were encouraged to keep an eye out.

Reggie Wright says Kendrick Lamar is filming a new music video on Saturday in Compton/LA, most likely for "Not Like Us" and Kendrick's friend Euro Luxxk says he's not lying 😳



this week is about to be chaos



via @webomb1st pic.twitter.com/2vBnQP4cv4 — SOUND (@itsavibe) June 18, 2024

On Thursday law enforcement sources confirmed the rumors, according to TMZ. The Sheriff’s Department has arranged to have “deputies for extra security” on hand at locations across Compton throughout the shoot.

Despite the extra security, the outlet reported, “no known threats have surfaced at this time.” However, like most of the planet, law enforcement is aware of K. Dot’s recent battle with Drake and will keep their eyes peeled for any trouble.

There were several security threats related to various players during the diss track war, including multiple shootings. Cops responded to the OVO founder’s Toronto mansion on three occasions within seven days.

On May 7, an intruder shot a security guard who was standing outside the property gates. The same week, two intruders attempted to break into the home.

Additionally, in April, a security guard was shot at the home of The Weeknd’s manager. Both incidents occurred weeks after Drake and The Weeknd traded jabs on wax.

Meanwhile, Kendrick Lamar is believed to have already shot footage for the video at his epic Juneteenth concert, The Pop Out: Ken & Friends. The one-off spectacle was held at L.A.’s KIA Forum on Wednesday (June 18).