Kendrick Lamar Is In Ghana Reportedly Shooting A Documentary 

Kendrick Lamar is celebrating the success of his new album, "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers," with a trip to Ghana, Africa.

Kendrick Lamar has been in Ghana, where he arrived ahead of the launch of his new album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers last week.

As soon as the Compton rapper arrived in the African country, reports emerged that he would host a listening party and film a documentary there.

Videos of Kendrick Lamar playing soccer with local children and posing with them post-game have gone viral.

Now the Ghanaian Diaspora Affairs Office of the President shared photos of their Deputy Director, Dr. Nadia Musah meeting with Kendrick Lamar. In A Facebook post, they note “the importance of Arts, Culture, Music and the global diaspora engaging with Ghana.”

“This visit is significant because we want the Global African & Afro Descendant family to recognize Ghana as the ‘gateway to the ‘motherland” or ”the Black Mecca” where one can reignite their passions, inspirations and connect with people; where one can launch an album, a book, an exhibition, a culinary experience and much much more. To Kendrick Lamar, his beautiful family, his team and friends, and to our Diaspora we say Akwaaba!” the Facebook post read.

Facebook

The post also states, “Kendrick Lamar is in Ghana shooting a documentary,” although this is not confirmed.

The rapper has reason to celebrate following the release of Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, which set Apple Music streaming records when it was released.

According to Chart Data, he also earned 100 million first-day streams on the global Spotify chart, the fourth biggest album debut of all time.

.@kendricklamar's 'Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers' earned 100 million first day streams on the global Spotify chart, the fourth biggest album debut of all-time. — chart data (@chartdata) May 14, 2022

The streaming platform shared images from “Our day in Accra, Ghana,” with Kendrick Lamar.