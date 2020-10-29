Kendrick Lamar Makes His Return On Busta Rhymes’ “Look Over Your Shoulder” Single

(AllHipHop News)
The Kendrick Lamar hive has been patiently waiting for their favorite emcee to let loose new bars. It has been a while since fans of Kung Fu Kenny heard his voice on a record.
Top Dawg Entertainment’s Compton representative returns this week as a guest feature on Busta Rhymes’s new album titled Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God. Before Busta drops the project on October 30, he decided to present the Jackson 5-sampling song “Look Over Your Shoulder” featuring Kendrick Lamar.
I TOLD Y’ALL I WAS IN A GENEROUS MOOD TONIGHT!!
GLOBAL WORLD PREMIERE!!!! THE DRAGON 🐉 ft. @kendricklamar #LOOKOVERYOURSHOULDER
AVAILABLE AND STREAMING EVERYWHERE RIGHT NOW!!! #ELE2THEWRATHOFGOD
‼️PREORDER & MERCH AVAILABLE https://t.co/aZNbswNmxv pic.twitter.com/rt1mCFOi7Z
— Busta Rhymes (@BustaRhymes) October 29, 2020
The Pulitzer Prize winner provided the opening verse on “Look Over Your Shoulder.” Kendrick Lamar used Busta’s new single to tell the naysayers, “I lead this new generation, boy. Don’t argue with us.”
Last week, Lamar broke his media silence as well. K. Dot took part in a special interview with his pgLang apprentice Baby Keem for the 40th Anniversary issue of i-D magazine where they talked about taking a long time to release albums. 2017’s DAMN was Lamar’s most recent studio LP. He also curated 2018’s Black Panther: The Album.
In addition to the TDE superstar, Busta Rhymes tapped Rakim, Pete Rock, M.O.P., Bell Biv Devoe, Q-Tip, Rick Ross, Anderson .Paak, Rapsody, Mariah Carey, Mary J Blige, and more for contributions to E.L.E. 2. Comedian Chris Rock and Nation of Islam leader Minister Louis Farrakhan are named on the tracklist too.