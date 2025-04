Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The Pulitzer Prize-winning MC’s Grand National Tour got underway on Saturday night (April 19) at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Shortly before he launched into his now-infamous diss track, “Not Like Us,” he mocked Drake’s “drop, drop, drop” lyrics as part of a pre-recorded skit. Of course, the sold-out crowd erupted into a collective roar as he sailed through the chart-topping track.

As with everything else, the moment was caught on video and spread quickly on social media, making Kendrick Lamar a trending Twitter topic.

The Grand National Tour, which also features SZA, continues April 23 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas before it heads overseas in July. A set list from the Minneapolis show has already been shared online, revealing a staggering number of songs from both artists. They also teamed up to perform several of their collaborative tracks, including “All the Stars,” “Love,” “Luther” and “Gloria.”

Those hoping to hear “Not Like Us” early on in the concert are likely out of luck. He doesn’t perform it until nearly the very end of the performance. All in all, the set is comprised of more than 50 songs.

It’s been nearly a year since Kendrick Lamar and Drake started beefing. Since then, the former Top Dawg Entertainment artist has collected multiple Grammy Awards for “Not Like Us” and performed it during the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show.

For Drake’s part, he decided to file a legal complaint against Universal Music Group—his label home for more than a decade—for allegedly promoting the defamatory track. Most recently, Drake and his legal team filed an amended complaint in which they accuse Lamar’s Super Bowl performance to “assassinate Drake’s character.”

In UMG’s response to the complaint, the company appeared to warn Drake about the possible ramifications of his actions while also suggesting his legal counsel was misleading him.

“Drake, unquestionably one of the world’s most accomplished artists and with whom we’ve enjoyed a 16-year successful relationship, is being misled by his legal representatives into taking one absurd legal step after another,” the company said in a statement. “Both the Texas and New York proceedings are an affront to all artists and creative expression. Should his legal representatives senselessly keep the New York lawsuit alive, we will demonstrate that all remaining claims are without merit.”