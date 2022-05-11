Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’ Cover Art Provides Rare Glimpse Of His Private Life

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers’ drops on May 13. The album will be his final release for Top Dawg Entertainment.

Kendrick Lamar unveiled the cover art for his highly anticipated album Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers on Wednesday (May 11).

The cover photo, which was shot by photographer Renell Medrano, gives fans a look at the notably private rapper’s family. The picture features Kendrick Lamar’s children and his longtime partner Whitney Alford.

Kendrick Lamar’s new album Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers is scheduled to drop on Friday (May 13). The LP will be his final release for Top Dawg Entertainment.

Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers serves as the follow-up to 2017’s DAMN. Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN. album became the first non-jazz or classical work to ever win the Pulitzer Prize for Music.

Last week, K. Dot dropped a new song called “The Heart Part 5” ahead of his Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers LP. The track continued “The Heart” series, which began in 2010.

The music video for “The Heart Part 5” used deep fake technology to morph Kendrick Lamar’s face into a variety of celebrities. The visuals included depictions of Kanye West, Will Smith, O.J. Simpson and the late Nipsey Hussle, among others.

Watch “The Heart Part 5” video below and view the Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers cover art above.