Kendrick Lamar Reflects On ‘Mr. Morale’ Album: “The Catalyst Of My Self Expression” 

Kendrick Lamar shared his thoughts on his Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers album while in the middle of touring the project.

Kendrick Lamar took time out from his tour to share a message and dozens of new photos with his fans.

The Compton native is currently halfway through touring his fifth album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. Though he hasn’t said much since releasing the project, allowing the music to speak for itself, Kendrick Lamar reflected on the power of rap music in the note.

“Ngl jesus jojo and mary. took a n#### twenty years to find mother I sober,” Kendrick Lamar wrote on his IG Stories. “Rap has truly helped my expansion of self. beyond the perception of who I believed to be. on jojo. music is air to a young n#### at this point. my. morale. the catalyst of my self expression. ill never forget the process of falling in love with imprefection. the piano. my fans. the stories of reconciliation I hear from penitentiaries to small villages.”

Kendrick Lamar continued, “Some words will find you today. Some will find you in 10. find your children type s###. sitting in the corner like an old book. im forever underground. infratrating the mainstream a la carte. these cities still beautiful to watch. on jojo. ily.” Check out the post below and some on-the-tour images at the end of the article.

Instagram Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar Already Working On New Album

Meanwhile, a recent interview revealed that K-Dot is busy creating the follow-up to his chart-topping Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers album while on tour. According to Lamar’s longtime production partner, Sounwave, he and Kendrick Lamar got right back at it.

“Oh, we always start, immediately after,” Sounwave explained to Complex earlier this month. “Like, we’re starting on the next one now. That’s never going to change, all the way from the Kendrick Lamar EP. The next day, we started on Section.80. It’s just the ideas never stopped,”

He also confirmed, “That’s one of the main reasons I go on tour with him, is to create the next album. We can’t skip a beat. We have to just keep it going. There’s no breaks. There’s no such thing as a vacation when you’re doing what you love. Everything you do is what you love to do, so you’re excited.”