Kendrick Lamar Tapped As A Headliner For The 2022 Glastonbury Festival

K. Dot joins Jay-Z, Kanye West, and Stormzy as the British fest’s only Hip Hop headliners.

One of the most celebrated American emcees is closing out one night of England’s Glastonbury Festival. Kendrick Lamar will headline the music event in Pilton, Somerset.

Glastonbury booked the To Pimp A Butterfly album creator to perform on June 26. The other announced headliners are Pop sensation Billie Eilish and Beatles legend Paul McCartney.

Motown Records icon Diana Ross will perform during June 26’s Sunday teatime slot. The Glastonbury 2022 lineup also includes Burna Boy, Doja Cat, Ghetts, Koffee, Leon Bridges, Little Simz, Megan Thee Stallion, TLC, and more.

Proceeds from this year’s Glastonbury Festival of Contemporary Performing Arts will support Oxfam, WaterAid, Greenpeace, Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, and other charitable causes.

Here is the first Glastonbury Festival 2022 line-up poster, which includes our final two Pyramid Stage headliners: @PaulMcCartney (Saturday) and @kendricklamar (Sunday). Many more acts and attractions still to be announced. pic.twitter.com/Tgo4HYMb6l — Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) March 4, 2022

In addition to topping the bill for Glastonbury, Kendrick Lamar will also join Kanye West and Future as headlining acts for Rolling Loud Miami 2022. Lamar will hit the stage for that festival on July 24.

The upcoming live performance dates, along with his Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show set in February, led to speculation that Kendrick Lamar is planning to release a new album in the near future. Lamar has not released a studio LP since 2017’s Pulitzer Prize-winning Damn.

Last year, Kendrick Lamar made two appearances on Baby Keem’s The Melodic Blue project. Their “Family Ties” single received two Grammy Award nominations. The collaboration is up for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance.