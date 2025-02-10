Kendrick Lamar Announces UK, European Grand National Tour Dates After Super Bowl

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kendrick Lamar wasted no time keeping the momentum alive after his electrifying Super Bowl halftime performance in New Orleans, revealing on Instagram that his Grand National Tour will expand into the UK and Europe this summer.

The 37-year-old rap icon, who delivered a high-energy show at Caesars Superdome on Sunday night (February 10), shared a sleek promotional image teasing new international dates just hours later.

“Grand National Tour. UK/Europe Dates. Local Pre-sales Wednesday. General On-Sale Friday,” Kendrick Lamar wrote, instantly igniting excitement among his global audience.

The highly anticipated tour, which kicks off in Minneapolis on April 19 with previously announced North American dates, now includes stops across Germany, the UK, France, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Italy, Poland, and Sweden.

Concertgoers in Cologne will be the first to witness the European leg on July 2, followed by a second German date in Frankfurt on July 4.

The UK performances will hit Glasgow, Birmingham, Cardiff, and London before the tour continues across the continent, with shows in Amsterdam, Nanterre, Lisbon, Barcelona, Rome, Warsaw, and Stockholm.

Kendrick Lamar will once again be joined by SZA, the chart-topping R&B powerhouse, who took to Instagram in an emotional post following their shared Super Bowl moment.

After joining him on stage for the historic halftime show, the 35-year-old “Kill Bill” singer expressed deep appreciation for her collaborator.

“THANK YOU \@kendricklamar for consistently putting the world on your back. At all times. Thank you for lifting me up,” she wrote. “Thank you for encouraging me and being so willing to bend to whatever I may need. Thank you to your incredible team and mine! You’re a prophet. But you knew that.”

Reflecting on her performance at the Super Bowl, she added, “I wasn’t nervous today. I was ready to rep for u. For US. Thank you God, Dot, and the NFL for this opportunity #SUPERBOWL2025 wrapped.”

With their chemistry evident both in the studio and on stage, Lamar and SZA’s tour announcement promises a concert experience that fuses Hip-Hop and R&B excellence.

As eager audiences prepare for what’s sure to be an unmissable live production, the Grand National Tour is already shaping up to be one of the year’s defining musical events.