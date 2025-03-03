Kendrick Lamar’s Cousin Hitta J3 Calls Out Rubi Rose Over “Fake” Drake Support

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Who is in the wrong here?

Kendrick Lamar’s blood cousin, rapper Hitta J3, has called out Rubi Rose over her recent remarks about Drake.

On Sunday (March 2), Hitta J3 targeted Rose in a series of tweets in which he criticized her statement regarding Drake and Kendrick’s brutal rap feud. More specifically, Hitta J3 pushed back on Rose’s judgmental rhetoric regarding the shift in public opinion seemingly favoring Kendrick.

“Remember when ppl tried to say Kendrick over Drake lol wtf,” Rose wrote on February 28.

Though he didn’t catch wind of her words until March 2, Hitta J3 didn’t allow Rose to get away with her tongue-in-cheek tweet and proceeded to call her out for allegedly switching sides. In fact, according to his word, Rose was actually a key member in attendance during Kendrick’s Juneteenth concert last year at the height of the West Coast lyricist’s battle with Drake.

“Tell @RubiRose stop faking like she wasn’t pullin up to dot concert in LA she know she been A Fan of Gang too,” Hitta J3 wrote in a tweet he tagged Rose in.

In a follow up remark, Hitta J3 further picked on Rose, putting her down over her dating history in a tweet he wrote, “How you go from f##### with carti [Playboi Carti] to Druski lol.”

Rose’s words falls on the heels of Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR’s $ome $exy $ongs 4U album debuting at the number one spot on the Billboard 200 Album chart mere weeks after Kendrick Lamar performed his “Not Like Us” diss track aimed at Drizzy during his performance at the Super Bowl LIX halftime show.

Hitta J3’s response to Rose isn’t necessarily shocking, given he’s been tweeting negative things about Drake and his associates for months now amid the Toronto MC’s conflict with Kendrick. Days before he singled out Rose, he indirectly sent a shot in Drake’s direction via a tweet inferring that Kendrick’s “Not Like Us” lyrics about Drizzy being a pedophile were true.

“It’s funny because he got exposed for liking little girls now they tryna say everybody else like little girls let him hold his title proudly lol,” he tweeted.

In May 2024 he also claimed Drake got scammed $150,000 during the rap battle and also divulged about an alleged encounter with one of Drizzy’s OVO associates in another rant in November that same year.

As for Rose, several users appear to side with Hitta J3 and tweeted proverbial receipts of her support for Kendrick, including a previous interview in which she spoke about how Baby Keem introduced them along with videos of her recently, Vibing out to his GNX chart-topper “Luther” featuring SZA.