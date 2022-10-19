Kendrick Lamar’s The Big Steppers Tour To Stream Live From Paris

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Plus, Amazon Music will help celebrate the anniversary of #KendrickLamar’s sophomore album.

The Big Steppers Tour heads to Paris, France for a sold-out show at the Accor Arena. American emcee Kendrick Lamar will stream the show live.

Viewers from around the world will be able to watch Lamar on Prime Video and the Amazon Music app. Fans can also catch the event on the Amazon Music channel on Twitch.

Additionally, “The Big Steppers Tour: Live From Paris” will be available to view on-demand on Prime Video following the livestream. Kendrick Lamar tapped pgLang’s Baby Keem and Tanna Leone as opening acts.

The Compton-raised rapper will also celebrate the 10-year anniversary of his ground-breaking major label debut album, Good Kid, M.A.A.D City. That critically-acclaimed opus came out on October 22, 2012.

Kendrick Lamar’s GKMC became the first Hip Hop studio LP to spend 10 years on the Billboard 200 chart. Rolling Stone also recently named the project the greatest concept album of all time.

Amazon Music Set To Celebrate Two Of Lamar’s Studio LPs

“As a kid from the west side of Compton, hearing Good Kid, M.A.A.D City for the first time and seeing Kendrick’s journey from neighborhood hero to global superstar ignited a fire in me that I’m forever grateful for. It showed me that no matter where you start in life, hard work and dedication will put you where you hope and dream to be,” said Tim Hinshaw, head of R&B and hip-hop for Amazon Music.

Hinshaw added, “Now, 10 years later, it’s almost poetic that two kids from the same city with similar, but different dreams have landed in Paris to celebrate not just that record but Kendrick’s latest revolutionary album, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers. We’re honored to sponsor this tour and bring this show to fans around the world.”

Lamar dropped Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers in May of this year. The 19-track collection debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 with 295,000 first-week units. The North American leg of The Big Steppers Tour began on July 19 in Oklahoma City.

“We are thrilled to be working with Kendrick Lamar, one of the most influential and groundbreaking artists of my generation, and pgLang to collaborate across Amazon for this epic entertainment event,” said Alaina Bartels, head of talent synergy & specials, Amazon Studios. “We continue to be the home for talent and creating special opportunities for our global customers to experience their awe-inspiring creativity.”