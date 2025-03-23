EXCLUSIVE: Kenneth Petty Accused Of Hiding Income From Roles As Nicki Minaj’s Manager, Security Guard & Nanny

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kenneth Petty is under pressure to produce financial documents that could expose the truth behind his alleged employment under Nicki Minaj—while facing possible sanctions in a lawsuit tied to his past.

Kenneth Petty’s legal woes are deepening as his alleged role as Nicki Minaj’s manager is now center stage in a heated courtroom drama.

With accusations swirling about unreported income, evasive answers under oath and what attorney Tyrone Blackburn calls a “willful non-compliance” with court-ordered discovery, the man known as Nicki Minaj’s husband is facing increasing scrutiny in the lawsuit filed by Jennifer Hough—his attempted rape victim from 1994.

Hough’s legal team demands Petty produce seven years of financial and employment records.

The request comes amid allegations that Petty has refused to hand over basic tax documents, bank statements, and employment agreements—even after admitting under oath that he has worked as Minaj’s manager.

“Mr. Petty’s deposition testimony was riddled with contradictions,” said Tyrone A. Blackburn, Hough’s attorney. “[Petty’s] claimed compensation was inconsistent with his known lifestyle, which includes extensive travel on Nicki Minaj’s worldwide tours.”

Court records show that Petty initially denied having any income.

But during a December 2024 deposition, he reversed course, saying he was employed by Minaj. He also allegedly failed to account for travel with her on world tours—including Pink Friday 2, Rolling Loud, and Coachella—from 2018 through 2024.

[Petty] repeatedly claimed in his deposition that he was uncertain of his income and employment details. However, public records confirm that He actively accompanied Nicki Minaj on multiple concert tours from 2018 to 2024, demonstrating continuous employment,” Blackburn said.

He also noted, “High-profile artists compensate their security teams generously, often paying six-figure annual salaries.”

The financials are crucial, especially since Hough is seeking punitive damages.

Petty’s problems are layered.

On top of being ordered to disclose his earnings as Minaj’s alleged manager, the motion also demands clarity on compensation for roles he’s reportedly taken on as her security guard and even nanny.

The motion points to industry norms where managers often earn 20% of an artist’s gross income, which could mean millions in potential earnings for Petty due to his wife’s amazing earning power.

Yet, Blackburn says Petty has not submitted a single tax return or employment record. The Court had already ruled these financials must be provided due to the nature of Hough’s claims.

Hough originally sued Petty and Minaj in 2021, alleging harassment and intimidation after she declined to recant her decades-old rape accusation.

While the claims against Nicki Minaj were later dismissed, the case against Kenneth Petty remains active and his finances are now under the microscope.

Blackburn is pushing for sanctions including monetary penalties and even a contempt of court ruling.

“His refusal to produce tax returns and financial records is in direct violation of the Court’s ruling and well-established law,” Blackburn said.