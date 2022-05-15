Kenneth Petty Rape Accuser Ditches Attempt For $20 Million Default Judgment Against Him Too

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Jennifer Hough previously dropped Nicki Minaj from a harassment lawsuit, but she’s still pursuing the case against Kenneth Petty.

Kenneth Petty’s rape accuser Jennifer Hough abandoned her efforts to seek a default judgment in her lawsuit against him.

According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, Jennifer Hough’s lawyer Tyrone Blackburn asked to withdraw a motion for a default judgment.

“On May 12, 2022, the parties engaged in a productive conference before Your Honor,” Blackburn informed Judge James Cho. “And in the interest of reaching an amicable resolution to this matter, I am writing to request a withdrawal of Plaintiff’s motion for default judgment against defendant Petty.”

Jennifer Hough sued Kenneth Petty and his wife Nicki Minaj for harassment in 2021. The alleged victim sought a default judgment in the $20 million lawsuit.

Earlier this year, Jennifer Hough voluntarily dropped Nicki Minaj from the lawsuit. She continued to pursue the case against Kenneth Petty, who she accused of sexually assaulting her in 1994.

Kenneth Petty was convicted of first-degree attempted rape in 1995. He spent roughly four years in prison.

Decades later, Kenneth Petty was indicted for failing to register as a sex offender. He was arrested in 2020 and eventually pleaded guilty to the charge in 2021. He’s scheduled to be sentenced In June.

Jennifer Hough accused Kenneth Petty and Nicki Minaj of pressuring her to recant her sexual assault allegations against him. The couple’s alleged actions led to her filing a lawsuit.

Last year, Jennifer Hough discussed the 1994 rape and her lawsuit in an interview with The Real. She explained why she spoke out publicly for the first time on the show.

“I’m tired of being afraid,” she said. “I feel like the actions that were taken in regards to this whole situation have put me in a different type of fear, at my age, now. And it was wrong. And I don’t want to be afraid anymore. So, the only way not to be afraid is to continue to speak up.”

View the interview below.