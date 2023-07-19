Kevin Durant Helps Reveal 2023 All-RapCaviar Teams Featuring Drake, 21 Savage & More

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Find out which rappers received special recognition from Spotify.

13-time NBA All-Star Kevin Durant and his Boardroom media company announced the return of the All-RapCaviar teams. The annual campaign highlights some of the top rap stars who dominated Spotify’s premiere Hip Hop playlist.

“I love the opportunity to bring the sports and Hip Hop worlds together, and getting to bring Boardroom into the mix with this year’s All-RapCaviar campaign was a no-brainer,” stated Kevin Durant.

The former NBA Most Valuable Player added, “It was great to get the chance to mix it up with Taylor [Rooks], Boi-1da, and Hit-Boy, and I can’t wait to see the debates fans have about this year’s list.”

This year’s All-RapCaviar 1st Team consists of Metro Boomin, Drake, 21 Savage, Lil Uzi Vert, and Lil Baby. The 2nd Team is made up of Tyler, The Creator, Coi Leray, Lil Durk, Ice Spice, and Youngboy Never Broke Again.

For the 3rd Team, Spotify and the Boardroom named GloRilla, Central Cee, Nicki Minaj, Don Toliver, and NLE Choppa. Fans will also have the chance to vote for MVP and Rookie Of The Year beginning on July 19.

RapCaviar Looks To Spark Conversation Among The Hip Hop & Basketball Communities

“All-RapCaviar is one of the ways we can contextualize the RapCaviar playlist and share our larger point of view on Hip Hop culture,” said Carl Chery, Spotify’s Creative Director and Head of Urban Music.

Carl Chery also added, “With our partners Kevin Durant and Boardroom, we’re celebrating the most notable artists on Spotify and sparking conversation within the Hip Hop and basketball communities.”

J. Cole, Polo G, Lil Durk, Drake, and Lil Baby made the 2021 First Team for All-RapCaviar. The 2022 edition included Kendrick Lamar, Future, Drake, Gunna, and Lil Durk as First Team selections.

In addition, Spotify has been celebrating Hip Hop culture’s 50th anniversary throughout 2023. For example, Post Malone, Drake, and the late XXXTENTACION topped the platform’s 50 Most Streamed Rap Songs list.