Kevin Hart Jumps On Tasha K Lawsuit Bandwagon; Accuses Her Of Extortion

Kevin Hart became the latest celebrity to file a lawsuit against vlogger Tasha K, who’s been sued by Cardi B and R. Kelly.

Kevin Hart added his name to the list of celebrities who’ve sued controversial vlogger Tasha K. According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Hart filed a lawsuit against Tasha K accusing her of defamation and extortion.

The lawsuit claimed an unknown person allegedly affiliated with Tasha K’s blog said they would “publish a damaging story on social media” unless Hart paid them $250,000. The story turned out to be an interview with Hart’s former personal assistant.

Hart’s team contacted the police to report the incident. They also sent Tasha K a cease and desist letter in November.

“You have already engaged in criminal conduct and tortious acts that would entitle Mr. Hart to monetary damages against you should he elect to commence civil litigation regarding this matter,” the letter read. “To the extent that you do not cease and desist now, your liability for such monetary damages will increase, as will your exposure to criminal penalties.”

Tasha K published a story called “Kevin Hart’s Personal Assistant Tells All!” despite his warnings. She promoted it via social media on Wednesday (December 27). The former assistant said the comedian paid a man millions of dollars to take DUI charges for him, among other sordid allegations.

Hart’s lawsuit was filed a month after R. Kelly sued Tasha K. The disgraced singer accused the Federal Bureau of Prisons official of leaking his private information to her.

Jada Pinkett Smith also threatened to sue Tasha K for publishing a salacious interview with a man claiming to have seen Will Smith engaged in sex with actor Duane Martin. Pinkett Smith called the allegations “ridiculous.”

Tasha K was most famously sued by Cardi B for defamation. A jury awarded roughly $4 million to Cardi B when the civil case went to trial. Tasha K filed for bankruptcy after losing the lawsuit, but a judge would not let the vlogger escape the money owed to Cardi B.