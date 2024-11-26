Khalid Responds To Domestic Abuse & Drug Use Allegations After Being Outed By Ex-Boyfriend 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Khalid is setting the record straight on recent substance use and domestic abuse claims after being publicly outed by an ex-boyfriend.

Khalid is breaking his silence on damning allegations of domestic abuse and drug misuse levied by an ex-boyfriend who recently outed him as being gay.

Over the weekend, the singer’s former boyfriend, Hugo D Almonte, made a series of claims about the singer, including alleging that Khalid served him drugs, hired sex workers to pose as partners and was abusive.

Khalid admitted that he was indeed gay and wasn’t trying to hide it. He followed up with a video Monday (November 25), addressing Almonte’s claims.

I got outted and the world still continues to turn. Let’s get this straight (lmao) I am not ashamed of my sexuality! In reality it ain’t nobodies business! But I am okay with me 🖤 love yall — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) November 23, 2024

Khalid responded to each of Almonte’s allegations in turn, beginning with claims he used “pink cocaine.”

“I’ve never done cocaine a day in my life,” he stated. “I don’t place myself in those scenarios. I’m not in those surroundings. I smoke weed and I drink [alcohol] a little bit. But I’ve never done cocaine a day in my life. For real.”

Khalid also addressed the “escort” allegations, insisting he has never paid for sex nor paid anybody to date him.

“The last time I talked to this guy was four years ago,” he added. “This is all random, I don’t know why he did it, and I don’t know what’s going on with him. Mental health is real, but I haven’t even had a conversation or seen this dude in four years.”

Khalid said the allegations were “triggering” to be painted as a “manipulative abuser,” implying he was on the receiving end of any domestic abuse.

He added, “Regarding the stories of the abuse, it’s triggering because it’s the other way around, and that’s what hurts. That’s what hurts the most.”

Before signing off, Khalid clarified that his upcoming releases had been planned long before any of the drama erupted online and denied faking controversy as a “publicity stunt.”