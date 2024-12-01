Khalid’s Ex Apologizes For Outing Singer While Crying “Emotional Abuse”—It Doesn’t Go Well

On November 28, Hugo D. Almonte wrote a lengthy statement about the situation and claimed he was in a dark place when he made the decision to expose the singer.

Khalid’s ex-boyfriend, who goes by Hugo D. Almonte on Twitter (X), is speaking out after outing the singer’s sexuality.

On November 28, Almonte wrote a lengthy statement about the situation and claimed he was in a dark place when he tweeted, “I was dating this dumb ass singer he’s ugly as f### but he tried to set me up and lie and say I broke into his house because I broke up with him like why would I go to your house and do all that if I broke up with you dumb ass.”

At the same time, Almonte offered an apology for the oversight, writing in part, “I made a mistake—a serious one. I outed someone, and that was wrong. No matter the circumstances, it wasn’t my place to reveal something so personal. For that, I am truly sorry.”

Almonte explained he was in a relationship with Khalid years ago but always maintained his independence. He said what led to him exposing Khalid was “years of emotional abuse, manipulation and relentless lies that took a toll on my mental health in ways that I never imagined.”

But Almonte claimed that “out of nowhere” he started hearing rumors about him allegedly breaking into Khalid’s house and “stolen from them.” He continued, “Then, four years later, I received a message that shattered me—someone telling me that the same accusations were still being spread This person was still telling people I had broken into their house.

“To make things worse, they sent me a message directly. They threatened me, saying, ‘Good luck with your career. You’re lucky I don’t get the cops involved.’ Imagine being accused of something so serious—something you know you didn’t do—and then being threatened on top of it.”

But some people were not trying to hear Almonte’s explanation and, in fact, concluded it only made things worse. One person said, “How you apologizing and still telling his business in the apology,” while another added, “Way to invalidate the sincerity by using ‘but’ after ‘apologizing.’ Just disgusting. You should have just kept it all.”

Another person questioned, “Sir the point is where did this come from? HE HASNT SPOKEN TO YOU IN 4Years and he never bothers nobody! WHAT WAS THE REASON!!!!” and yet another pointed out, “What a backhanded apology. ‘I’m sorry but I was the victim first’ you could have kept that!”

Khalid was forced into addressing his sexuality on November 22 after someone tweeted, “Wait hope Mr Khalid isn’t GEHHH.” He replied, “I am! And that’s okay.” He soon followed up with, “there yall go. next topic please lol.” He explained, “I got outed and the world still continues to turn. Let’s get this straight (lmao) I am not ashamed of my sexuality! In reality it ain’t nobodies business! But I am okay with me. love yall..”

He then re-tweeted another comment from a fan, who said, “the closet was glass baby. but we accept you. it’s not about who you love it’s about your artistry.” He fired back, “I wasn’t hiding anything! It’s just none of your business.”