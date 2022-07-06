Kid Cudi Announces Release Date For ‘The Boy Who Flew To The Moon, Vol. 1’

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Check out the compilation’s official artwork.

Kid Cudi is ready to gift his fans a new compilation project. The rapper/actor revealed The Boy Who Flew to the Moon, Vol. 1 will land on DSPs soon.

The Boy Who Flew to the Moon, Vol. 1 will arrive on July 8. Additionally, Cudi revealed he will add his classic A Kid Named Cudi mixtape to streaming services on July 15.

“I’m [going] for 2022 MVP,” tweeted Cudi on July 4. He later added, “A Kid Named Cudi dropped July 17th, 2008. This official release is 2 days shy of the 14th anniversary. I am so damn excited u all get to enjoy it again, remastered, [with] all the jams that made people fans from jump. Also, did a new intro. 😌”

Yesterday, Cudder posted the official The Boy Who Flew to the Moon, Vol. 1 artwork. The Cleveland, Ohio native promised to share the project’s tracklist sometime today (July 6).

Kid Cudi Reportedly Has A Studio LP On The Way Too

A Kid Named Cudi originally dropped in 2008. Cudi’s 17-track mixtape featured guest appearances by Wale and Chip Tha Ripper. The Top 5 hit “Day ‘n’ Nite” lives on A Kid Named Cudi.

“Day ‘n’ Nite” is also part of the tracklist for Man on the Moon: The End of Day studio LP. The Kid Cudi catalog contains other albums such as 2010’s Man on the Moon II: The Legend of Mr. Rager, 2013’s Indicud, 2016’s Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin’, and 2020’s Man on the Moon III: The Chosen.

Cudi’s upcoming Entergalactic album is rumored to come out on September 30. The LP is the music component of the forthcoming Netflix adult animated series of the same name. Kenya Barris (Black-ish, BlackAF) serves as an executive producer for the Entergalactic show.

In addition, Kid Cudi will present the Moon’s Landing Event on September 17. The festival’s lineup includes Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, Pusha T, Playboi Carti, Don Toliver, Jaden, Chip Tha Ripper, and more. Cudi also recruited Don Toliver, Denzel Curry, 070 Shake, and Strick for the “To The Moon World Tour.”

July 8th "The Boy Who Flew To The Moon Vol. 1" (Best of)



July 15th "A Kid Named Cudi"



I love u. Ur welcome ☺️✌🏾💖 — The Chosen One : I 💖 YOU FRESHIE 4EVER (@KidCudi) July 4, 2022

Im goin for 2022 MVP — The Chosen One : I 💖 YOU FRESHIE 4EVER (@KidCudi) July 4, 2022

"A Kid Named Cudi" dropped July 17th 2008. This official release is 2 days shy of the 14th anniversary. I am so damn excited u all get to enjoy it again, remastered, w all the jams that made people fans from jump. Also, did a new intro. 😌 — The Chosen One : I 💖 YOU FRESHIE 4EVER (@KidCudi) July 4, 2022

7/8 pic.twitter.com/YlSN0sfDjJ — The Chosen One : I 💖 YOU FRESHIE 4EVER (@KidCudi) July 5, 2022