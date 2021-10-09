Kid Cudi Praised Billy Porter For Wearing A Gown To The Oscars

Billy Porter’s bold fashion choices have earned him an admirer in Kid Cudi.

In an interview with Page Six, Billy Porter discussed wearing a gown to the 2019 Oscars. According to him, Kid Cudi is a big fan of Porter’s style on the red carpet.

“We have been dm’ing each other on Instagram and I just think it’s amazing,” Porter told Page Six. “He said, ‘You’re such an inspiration thank you,’ and he is a rapper so the s### is changing.”

During their social media conversations, Kid Cudi showed his appreciation by sending a photo of himself in a skirt. These types of interactions are why Billy Porter feels like a trendsetter.

“The conversation is much deeper than … Billy showing up in a dress,” Porter explained. “The whole world has changed since I showed up on a red carpet in a tuxedo dress. Now all these boys want to be wearing dresses. That happened because of me and that’s not ego, that’s facts.”

Kid Cudi’s respect for Billy Porter should come as no surprise considering how open-minded he’s been. The Ohio native has also publicly supported Lil Nas X, championing the “Old Town Road” creator as someone who can tear down homophobia in Hip Hop.

“There’s a homophobic cloud over Hip Hop, and [Lil Nas X is] going to break that s### down,” Cudi wrote for TIME magazine. “We have to stand with him. I’m going to do whatever I have to do to let him know—you have my support. When we do our song together, however trippy the video is, let’s get sexy with it.”

Kid Cudi is currently gearing up for the 2022 release of his Netflix show Entergalactic, which is based on his upcoming album of the same name. Check out a teaser for the series below.