Kid Cudi Lands 10 ‘Man On The Moon III’ Tracks On The Hot 100 Chart

(AllHipHop News)
After over a decade-long career, Kid Cudi scored his first #1 single on the Hot 100 this year. “The Scotts” with Travis Scott debuted atop the chart in May.
Seven months later, Cudi added even more entries to his all-time Hot 100 total. Ten tracks off his new Man on the Moon III: The Chosen album made it onto this week’s Hot 100.
According to Chart Data, Cudi’s “Beautiful Trip” is now the shortest song to ever land on the Hot 100. The 37-second intro opened in the #100 spot of the rankings.
Man on the Moon III: The Chosen debuted at #2 on the Billboard 200 chart with 144,000 first-week units. Kid Cudi recruited Phoebe Bridgers, Pop Smoke, Skepta, and Trippie Redd for the project.
.@KidCudi debuts 10 songs on this week's #Hot100:
#41, Tequila Shots
#49, She Knows This
#54, Show Out ft. @Skepta & @POPSMOKE10
#64, Another Day
#78, Mr. Solo Dolo III
#80, Dive
#85, Heaven On Earth
#90, Sad People
#91, Damaged
#100, Beautiful Trip
— billboard charts (@billboardcharts) December 21, 2020
"Beautiful Trip" by @KidCudi is the shortest song to chart on the Hot 100 in history. It has a runtime of 37 seconds.
— chart data (@chartdata) December 21, 2020