Kid Cudi Lands 10 ‘Man On The Moon III’ Tracks On The Hot 100 Chart

By : / Categories : News / December 22, 2020

The Cleveland-bred entertainer reportedly set a new record with "Beautiful Trip."

(AllHipHop News) 

After over a decade-long career, Kid Cudi scored his first #1 single on the Hot 100 this year. “The Scotts” with Travis Scott debuted atop the chart in May.

Seven months later, Cudi added even more entries to his all-time Hot 100 total. Ten tracks off his new Man on the Moon III: The Chosen album made it onto this week’s Hot 100.

According to Chart Data, Cudi’s “Beautiful Trip” is now the shortest song to ever land on the Hot 100. The 37-second intro opened in the #100 spot of the rankings.

Man on the Moon III: The Chosen debuted at #2 on the Billboard 200 chart with 144,000 first-week units. Kid Cudi recruited Phoebe Bridgers, Pop Smoke, Skepta, and Trippie Redd for the project.

 

