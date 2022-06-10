Kid Cudi Shares New Song “Do What I Want” From Upcoming “Entergalactic” Album 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Kid Cudi teased the song ahead of its release in the trailer for his new Netflix adult-animated series Entergalactic.

Kid Cudi dropped his new single “Do What I Want” from his highly-anticipated Entergalactic album.

The Ohio native first teased the song earlier this week, featuring it in the trailer for his forthcoming Netflix adult-animated series Entergalactic. The series and album share a name and will arrive on the same day, later this year.

Kid Cudi will feature in the show alongside an all-star voice cast. Jessica Williams, Timothée Chalamet, Ty Dolla $ign, Laura Harrier, Vanessa Hudgens, Christopher Abbott, 070 Shake, Jaden Smith, Keith David, Teyana Taylor, Arturo Castro, and Macaulay Culkin all lend their voices to the project.

“Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi shared the trailer on social media, thanking his collaborators for their efforts.

“World… I have been waiting 3 long years for you all to see what I’ve been working on all this time,” Kid Cudi penned in the caption. “My greatest achievement. This project will move you, it will take your heart places and make you fall in love again. I am so proud of every single person involved who helped bring my vision to life. From the animators but more specifically Fletch Moules, to the voice actors, my BEAUTIFUL team at Netflix: The mega awesome cool guy Mike Moon and the ever so lovely and sweet Elizabeth Porter, everyone showed up with their A game and delivered. I LOVE YOU ALL!!”

He added, “Enjoy this first taste…the countdown begins!”

Check out the visualizer for the forthcoming Kid Cudi series and his new single below.