Kid Cudi Testifies Diddy Blew Up His Car, Broke Into His House & Hurt His Dog

The rapper and Diddy’s ex Cassie Ventura had a brief relationship in 2011.

Kid Cudi testified Thursday (May 22) as the ninth day of Diddy’s federal trial got underway. On the stand, he recounted a series of events that followed after Diddy allegedly learned of Cudi’s relationship with Cassie Ventura.

Kid Cudi described receiving a panicked phone call from Ventura in December 2011, informing him that Diddy had discovered their relationship. Cudi said Ventura was “really shook” that day. Shortly after, Kid Cudi was notified by a Diddy employee that he was inside his home unexpectedly.

Upon returning, Kid Cudi found his dog locked in his bedroom, though Diddy had already left the premises. Cudi said he called Diddy, confronted him, and was told, “I’m over here waiting for you.” He also contacted police after the incident.

OK – US v Sean Combs Day 9, six witnesses including Kid Cudi, on Molotov cocktail, cross by Brian Steel – Inner City Press is covering the case https://t.co/qyX0QgxmzB & civil cases v Diddy https://t.co/2BPuphUJaI book of Week 1 & will live tweet, thread below https://t.co/6pgPvQIq29 — Inner City Press (@innercitypress) May 22, 2025

Tensions escalated the following month, when Kid Cudi’s Porsche was set on fire in his driveway. He testified that his dog’s caretaker alerted him to the blaze while he was away. Jurors were shown images of the destroyed car, which Kid Cudi said was damaged by a Molotov cocktail. Ventura, who testified the previous week, stated that Diddy had threatened to blow up Kid Cudi’s car after discovering her relationship with the rapper.

When asked why his relationship with Ventura ended, he replied, “The drama. It was getting out of hand. I wanted to give space.” The prosecutor asked, “What drama?,” to which Cudi replied, “The break in. For my safety, her safety…”

Prosecutors argued that the act of arson was part of a broader pattern of violent and intimidating conduct by Diddy, which they claim supports their case for racketeering and sex trafficking charges. Diddy has pleaded not guilty to all charges, and his legal team maintains he was not involved in the arson or other alleged crimes.

Testimony from other witnesses, including Diddy’s former assistant George Kaplan, described further incidents of alleged abuse and violence involving Diddy. Kaplan recounted witnessing Ventura with visible injuries and observing other troubling behavior during his employment, though he also expressed lingering admiration for Diddy despite what he had seen.

Kid Cudi’s testimony is considered significant by prosecutors as they seek to demonstrate that the alleged arson was not an isolated event, but rather part of a larger criminal conspiracy orchestrated by Diddy.