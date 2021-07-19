The ‘Man on the Moon III’ album creator has some choice words for his detractors.

Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi has maintained a presence in the entertainment news headlines over the last several months. His embrace of a traditionally feminine style of dress has garnered both support and criticism.

Over the weekend, Kid Cudi found himself as the target of online hate once again. The Cleveland-born rapper/actor shared an Instagram photo of himself with blue and orange painted nails which apparently upset some social media users.

“Turned my comments off on Instagram. Seems people really have a problem [with] me painting my nails. I got tired of [blocking] so many accounts. I really need [you] to understand, if [you don’t] like me [doing] this or anything I do, please [don’t] buy my albums, [don’t] come to my shows. F### way off,” tweeted Kid Cudi on Saturday.

This latest backlash aimed at the 37-year-old We Are Who We Are cast member happened after he was met with negative reactions for wearing a dress during his performance on Saturday Night Live in April. Kid Cudi was accused of pushing an agenda to purposely feminize Black men.

According to Kid Cudi, the Virgil Abloh-designed floral print dress was an homage to Kurt Cobain, the late Nirvana frontman who took his own life at the age of 27 in 1994. Cudi later announced a full Off-White collection featuring the SNL garment.

In addition, Kid Cudi found himself playing both the hero and the villain when he decided to blast supporters of 83-year-old Bill Cosby being released from prison in July. The Pennsylvania State Supreme Court overturned Cosby’s aggravated indecent assault conviction and ruled he should be set free.

Once again, Kid Cudi had harsh words for anyone that disagreed with him about Bill Cosby no longer having to serve out the three to ten years prison sentence. Cudi tweeted, “People that are celebrating Bill Cosby being released are f##### idiots.”

Kid Cudi is not the only male Hip Hop artist to adopt painting his nails as part of his personal brand. Earlier this year, 23-year-old Atlanta rhymer Lil Yachty announced he was releasing his own unisex nail polish line.