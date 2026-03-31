Kid Cudi Transforms Into Big Bro For Weekly Interview Show, Lands Kylie Jenner As First Guest

Kid Cudi’s launching Big Bro, a weekly podcast where he sits down with collaborators and celebrities starting April 1.

Kid Cudi is stepping into the podcast game with his “Big Bro With Kid Cudi,” a weekly digital series launching April 1 through Wave Sports & Entertainment.

The rapper will sit down with collaborators, rising artists, and legendary figures in a way that feels like a real conversation between siblings.

Kylie Jenner makes her second-ever podcast appearance on the premiere episode.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the whole concept centers on Cudi’s Big Bro Scott persona, offering the kind of perspective you’d get from an older sibling who actually knows what’s up.

The show encourages guests to discuss the sparks, shifts, and stories that stand out from their personal journeys. It’s not your typical celebrity interview setup.

Cudi designed the entire set at Wave’s Los Angeles studio and recorded the original theme song himself, which tells you everything about how hands-on he is with this project.

New episodes drop every Wednesday on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and other platforms, so there’s no excuse to miss what he’s building here.

“This show f#### hard,” Cudi said in a statement. “Real hard. Get with it, baby!”

This launch comes at the perfect time for Cudi’s career momentum. He dropped his 11th studio album Free in 2025 and is about to kick off the “Rebel Ragers Tour” next month, hitting over 30 cities across North America with special guests like M.I.A. and Big Boi.

He’s also been active in film, appearing in recent projects like “Trap” and “Happy Gilmore 2.”

The Big Bro Foundation, which Cudi supports through his touring efforts, donates $1 per ticket sold to uplift and empower youth, especially Black youth.

‌