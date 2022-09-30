Kid Cudi Wants To Close The Chapter On Making Albums & Touring

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

After dropping a new project, the actor/rapper could be ready to move on from music.

Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi returned this week with a brand new album and animated program titled Entergalactic. The music serves as the soundtrack for the Fletcher Moules-directed Netflix special.

Kid Cudi joined Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1’s New Music Daily to talk about both Entergalactic projects. Specifically, the Cleveland native reflected on exploring love and vulnerability on the LP.

“The idea of making an album where the theme is love could come off a little cheesy if done the wrong way. My whole thing was, ‘How can I do this from the Kid Cudi perspective, where I never look at myself as Mr. Smooth, or any type of guy like that?'” explained Cudi.

He continued, “So, my s### comes from a very sensitive, vulnerable, honest place, and that was the angle that I took. It wasn’t trying to be cool, or trying to say the slickest s###. It was more so like, ‘Hey baby, these are my feelings. This is what’s on my heart. Do you feel this way too?'”

Kid Cudi also clarified the songs on Entergalactic were not necessarily written from his personal perspective. Many of the lyrics on the album represent what his Entergalactic character, Jabari, was feeling in the story.

Will Making Albums Be Pushed To The Back Burner?

Scott Mescudi could be ready to move past making full bodies of work. The veteran rapper/actor spoke to Zane Lowe about where he sees his music career going from here.

“The Kid Cudi stuff, I think I want to put it on the back burner and chill out with that. I think I want to be done with it. I think [about] closing the chapter on Kid Cudi,” admitted the Grammy-winning entertainer.

He added, “The goal for Entergalactic, I was bored of making albums. Just doing an album, two music videos, and that’s it. And I was like, ‘Man, I went into this wanting to do something epic and different.’ And now, that I’ve done that…”

Kid Cudi did state that he does not see himself ever completely quit from making music. However, he suggested going out on tour could be a thing of the past for him.

#Entergalactic SEPT 30TH HERE WE GO B#### ‼️ pic.twitter.com/uz7Y2i8CRH — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) September 26, 2022

Fatherhood Could Play A Role In Kid Cudi Walking Away From Making Music Full Time

“I’ve said a lot and I have other desires, I have other things I want to do. And I do not see me never making music, I’ll always f### around in the studio, or make something here and there,” said Kid Cudi. “But, as far as getting in the studio and working on an album, and then going and touring it, I just don’t have it in me. I don’t have the desire.”

The 38-year-old father also added, “I really want to spend more time with my daughter. We’ve been kicking in a lot lately, and I’ve been having more time and it’s good. She’s growing up. Our relationship is super tight. It’s what I always dreamed of.”

Entergalactic debuted today (September 30) on Netflix. The cast includes Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi, Jessica Williams, Ty Dolla $ign, Timothée Chalamet, Vanessa Hudgens, 070 Shake, Jaden Smith, Teyana Taylor, and Macaulay Culkin.

The Entergalactic album also dropped today via Wicked Awesome/Republic Records. Ty Dolla $ign, 2 Chainz, Steve Aoki, and Don Toliver make guest appearances on the project. Kid Cudi, Dot Da Genius, Plain Pat, Take A Daytrip, WondaGurl, and others provided production.