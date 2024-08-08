Kid Cudi Warns His Twitter Fans About New Instagram Rule He Found Out The Hard Way

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kid Cudi opens up about the consequences he faced on Instagram for posting a picture of a joint that his wife-to-be rolled for him.

Kid Cudi has revealed that his support for his fiancée on social media may have gotten him into digital hot water.

On Thursday (August 8) the “Marijuana” hitmaker took to Twitter to vent his frustrations with an incident that occurred on Instagram, which he described as “lame.” Long story short, Cudi recently posted a flick of a spliff, which we’ll add context to later, and it apparently cost him more than a pesky shadow ban on the Meta-managed app.

“Just found out I got what is called a ‘strike’ from IG becuz I posted a picture of a joint haha,” Kid Cudi wrote in the tweet. “How many pictures have I posted smoking since Ive been on IG? Lame. It’s weed. It’s 2024. Make it make sense.”

The photo Kid Cudi is referring to stems from a post in which he was celebrating his partner Lola Abecassis Sartore, who rolled her first-ever spliff for Cudder.

“My girl rolled a joint for me for the first time just how I like it w fronto and the s### was hittin haha,” Cudi wrote in the caption of the post. “Proud of my baby. Ima be honest, I didnt have faith and she proved me wrong. Such a badass woman. Lola, I love you @lolaabecassis I give it [five stars].”

Even though he didn’t share any images or videos of himself smoking, as he mentioned in his tweet, the flick was still enough to get Cudi in trouble, apparently. Nonetheless, a small social media dust-up isn’t going to upset the happy home Cudi and Sartore have created.

In fact, Cudi has frequently used Instagram to gush about his wife-to-be, who is a menswear designer for Louis Vuitton. In April he shared with his followers a photo from the premiere of the “Knuckles” series he stars in along with a heartfelt post remarking on the happiness Sartore brings him.

“My fiancé Lola and me at the Knuckles premiere,” he wrote in the caption of the post. “This amazing woman makes me so happy, she is everything to me and im so excited to share this news w u all. Life is wild, and right when I felt my future was uncertain, it became crystal clear with Lola. Happy Cud in full effect. Styled by @ysl.”

