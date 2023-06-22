Killer Mike Admits He Was “Stoned Out Of His Mind” When He Made André 3000 Album Claim

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Killer Mike is walking back claims André 3000 has a new solo album on the way. During a recent interview with Atlanta radio station V-103, the Run The Jewels juggernaut was asked about the comments he made during an interview with Sway Calloway. He quickly copped to playing with fans’ emotions.

“I was stoned out of my mind playing, teasing with y’all,” he said. “Y’all done took the joke too seriously. But you know, [Andre 3000’s] always making music. He’s never not making music. So I got a chance to hear a lot of cool stuff… If you want to hear Dre though, I know where you can. It’s this album called Michael that’s out right now. There is Dre, Future, and Killer Mike.”

Outkast fans, of course, were losing their collective minds following Killer Mike’s revelation. In a clip making the rounds on Instagram, Calloway said, “What I’m hearing is Dre got an album coming,” to which Killer Mike replied, “Yeah, I think we fly out in a couple weeks to go listen to it.”

Calloway said, “Wow, that’s amazing. André 3000 got an album coming.” When someone mentioned he thought they were joking, Calloway said, “Nah, he said he played him nine tracks of stuff he already he had. That mean Dre sitting on volumes of songs.”

Killer Mike says André 3000 is working on a new album 👀 pic.twitter.com/5B7Yem7R1T — rap favorites+ (@rapfavs) June 21, 2023

Of course, Killer Mike could simply be covering his tracks and 3 Stacks could very well be on the verge of dropping new music. Outkast hasn’t released an album since 2006’s Idlewild, following a run of albums that includes multiple hip-hop classics—from Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik (1994) and ATLiens (1996) to Aquemini (1998) and Stankonia (2000).

André 3000’s verse on Killer Mike’s Michael single, “Scientists & Engineers,” has stoked the flames though, and many Hip-Hop fans are clamoring for more from the elusive Atlanta-bred MC. André 3000 has been spotted out and about playing his flute in recent years, seemingly without a care in the world. Fans will have to wait and see if he’s been cooking new solo material in the studio—as difficult as that is. In the meantime, listen to “Scientists & Engineers” featuring André 3000 and Future below.