Killer Mike Celebrates 4/20 Birthday By Announcing First Solo Album Since 2012

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“Michael,” his follow-up to 2012’s “R.A.P. Music,” is expected to arrive on June 16.

Killer Mike has announced his first new solo album in nearly a decade, the aptly titled Michael. Ahead of its release, the Run The Jewels juggernaut has unveiled the project’s lead single, “Don’t Let The Devil” featuring El-P and Thankyougoodsir. Produced by El-P, No. I.D. and Little Shalimar, the moody track finds Mike warning his listeners, “In the name of Jesus the reefer I serve a purpose I got high as the sky/As I fly over earth surface/Flying satellite height as I’m looking at earth’s circus/Keep your eyes on the prize and don’t let the devil coerce you.”

The new album follows 2012’s R.A.P. Music, which essentially introduced the dream team of Michael Render and Jaime Meline before they officially became Run The Jewels.

“RTJ is the X-Men, this is my Logan,“ Mike said in a press release. “My favorite group (US) with my favorite producers! It’s our 10 year anniversary and MICHAEL is an origin story so I wanted to start w/ El.”

“Don’t Let The Devil” arrives shortly after RTJ announced this fall’s 10-year anniversary run and the release of their Nike sneaker collab. The single is preceded by 2022’s “RUN” featuring Young Thug and “TALK’N THAT S###!” According to an interview with High Times, Run The Jewels 5 is nearing completion and should arrive sometime later this year. Michael, on the other hand, arrives on June 16. In the meantime, bump “Don’t Let The Devil” by Killer Mike above.