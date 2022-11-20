Run The Jewels’ Killer Mike & El-P Share Sneak Peek Of Nike SB Sneaker Collab

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The group also unveiled the drop date of April 20, 2023, Killer Mike’s birthday.

Run The Jewels unveiled a sneak peek of their upcoming sneaker collaboration with Nike SB. On Saturday (November 19), Killer Mike and El-P shared a full-length mirror selfie of them rocking a pair of the Dunk High collabs—one with yellow laces, the other with pink. They wrote in the caption, “The rumors were true.”

Killer Mike tweeted a close-up video of the sneakers in another Twitter post that announced the drop date of April 20, 2023. The shoe features a two-tone upper black and pink upper, with jewel-styled Swooshes and yellow shoelaces in an effort to mimic the Run The Jewels logo.

“Dropping on my Born Day #420 The @runjewels X @nikesb Collab! S/O #JewelRunners Wit’e! Wait till we tell the story of how it all came to be!”

Killer Mike, El-P and Trackstar The DJ were seen wearing the shoes during a recent performance in Mexico City. The group is currently touting their new release, RTJ CU4TRO, a remix album created with Latin artists Akapellah, Baco Exu Do Blues, the Mexican Institute of Sound, Sarah La Morena, Trooko and more. Check it out below.