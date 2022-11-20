Run The Jewels’ Killer Mike & El-P Share Sneak Peek Of Nike SB Sneaker Collab

Run The Jewels unveiled a sneak peek of their upcoming sneaker collaboration with Nike SB. On Saturday (November 19), Killer Mike and El-P shared a full-length mirror selfie of them rocking a pair of the Dunk High collabs—one with yellow laces, the other with pink. They wrote in the caption, “The rumors were true.”
Killer Mike tweeted a close-up video of the sneakers in another Twitter post that announced the drop date of April 20, 2023. The shoe features a two-tone upper black and pink upper, with jewel-styled Swooshes and yellow shoelaces in an effort to mimic the Run The Jewels logo.
“Dropping on my Born Day #420 The @runjewels X @nikesb Collab! S/O #JewelRunners Wit’e! Wait till we tell the story of how it all came to be!”
Killer Mike, El-P and Trackstar The DJ were seen wearing the shoes during a recent performance in Mexico City. The group is currently touting their new release, RTJ CU4TRO, a remix album created with Latin artists Akapellah, Baco Exu Do Blues, the Mexican Institute of Sound, Sarah La Morena, Trooko and more. Check it out below.