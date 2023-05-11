Killer Mike Celebrates His “Badass” Mom With “Motherless” Music Video

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Michael “Killer Mike” Render will release his self-titled solo album Michael on June 16. The Run The Jewels member prepares his fans for the project by presenting a two-part short film.

“PART 1: Don’t Let The Devil” and “PART 2: Motherless” arrived on March 10. “Don’t Let The Devil” features Run The Jewels rapper/producer El-P and Hip Hop artist thankugoodsir. EL-P (born Jaime Meline) also worked on the treatment for the Davi Peña-directed “PART 1: Don’t Let The Devil” video.

“El’s heard me talk about these bohemian-artsy-disco-infused parties my mom used to throw when I was a kid. I’d hear everything there- that’s where I first heard Grandmaster Flash, Kurtis Blow, and Whodini,” says Killer Mike.

The Atlanta native continues, “So when we were trying to figure out what the video for ‘Don’t Let The Devil’ should be – Jaime came back with this treatment written out and I cried at the end. What’s even crazier is he didn’t know what we were doing for ‘Motherless’ either, but that’s the magic I guess.”

Killer Mike Explains The Inspiration For His “Motherless” Song

“Motherless” features R&B musician Eryn Allen Kane. Shane Smith directed the visuals dedicated to Killer Mike’s late mother. The 48-year-old Dungeon Family collective affiliate provided more insight into the making of the song.

“When I first played [Dion “No I.D.” Wilson] the album, he said two things – one of which was that I was essentially holding something back and that was the song ‘Motherless,'” explains Killer Mike. “It was the last song made for the album because I hadn’t uttered these words out loud since her transitioning. When I tell the story of my mother, the tales told include one when I walked in on her attempting to take her own life – it gets to the heart of how deeply sensitive an artist and human she was.”

Mike adds, “She survived, was diagnosed bipolar and depressed; she fought that until the day she died. She lived a beautifully rich outlaw of a life and I am honored to show her as the total beautiful badass she was. These aren’t meant to be sad videos or eulogies. This is a celebration of a BAD ASS BLACK GIRL from the west side of Atlanta. She’s been affectionately called OG Mama Niecy by the many people she helped stay on their path.”

Following the release of the Michael album, Killer Mike will embark on a 19-date tour beginning July 10 in Birmingham, Alabama. In addition, Run The Jewels will take part in a 4-city concert series celebrating the 10-year anniversary of the ATL/NYC duo later this year.