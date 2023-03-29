Run The Jewels Announce RTJX 10-Year Anniversary Concert Series

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Find out how you can see the two emcees perform their four studio albums.

Brooklyn-bred rapper/producer El-P and Atlanta-bred rapper Killer Mike came together to form the duo known as Run The Jewels.

The East Coast/Down South pairing dropped the self-titled Run the Jewels debut studio album in June 2013. El-P and Killer Mike followed that project with three more RTJ-branded LPs.

In celebration of the emcees’ ten-year anniversary, Run The Jewels will present the RTJX live events. Multiple dates for the four-city tour are scheduled for New York City, Atlanta, Chicago, and Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 31 at 10 am local time at runthejewels.com.

The RTJX concert series will feature Killer Mike and El-P performing the four RTJ albums in their entirety. After Run the Jewels came out in 2013, Run the Jewels 2 dropped the next year. 2016’s Run the Jewels 3 and 2020’s RTJ4 complete the current catalog.

Run The Jewels Want To Celebrate The Duo’s Discography With Their Fans

“It’s mind-blowing to us that it’s been 10 years since we joined forces as RTJ. The best way we can think to celebrate is to get the whole family together and do what we love for the people who love us back,” said El-P and Killer Mike in a joint statement.

Run The Jewels continued, “It’s going to be amazing, just like this entire ride has been, and we are grateful to get a chance to celebrate with our jewel runners this year and finally get back into clubs to destroy some stages for you.”

“We’re doing 4 cities, 4 nights each, and 4 full albums worth of jams, many we have only performed a small handful of times during our whole existence. So on night one it’s RTJ1 in full plus many more songs from the other records, night two it’s RTJ2… etc., etc. We can’t wait to get out there and see you,” stated Killer Mike and El-P.