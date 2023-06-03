Kim Kardashian Claims Kanye Turned into A Different Person

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Kim Kardashian believes Kanye West under one significant transformations during their marriage, which she called “crazy.”

Kanye West, the renowned rapper and producer, experienced considerable transformations throughout his marriage to Kim Kardashian, leading to a shift in their relationship dynamics and, ultimately, their divorce.

In an episode of ‘The Kardashians,” Kim Kardashian recounted the challenging aspects of her marriage to Kanye West, noting how his public demeanor had changed drastically over the years.

The controversies that stemmed from Kanye’s public outbursts placed her in a difficult position as she grappled with the need to protect their four children – North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm – from the public eye.

The time she spent rectifying the aftermath of these controversies was taxing, causing her to feel “stuck” with this situation due to their shared responsibilities as parents.

Kanye’s transformation, according to Kim, was significant enough that it felt like witnessing a loved one turn into a completely different person.

“It’s the hardest feeling to watch someone you really loved, and you have a family with just be so different than who you knew.”

Kanye, known for his hit “Flashing Lights,” stirred controversy with his online attacks on Kim and her family and his making of antisemitic comments, which garnered intense backlash.

Throughout their marital issues, Kim emphasized the importance of shielding their children from the controversies surrounding their father.

She reiterated her commitment to this protective stance despite the complexities of their situation.

“I just still feel the need to not talk about it and protect it for my kids,” Kim explained. “I always will feel that way. But God, if people knew. I just would never do that to my kids. But it’s really crazy.”

Regarding Kanye’s perspective on their relationship, it’s clear that he also experienced significant changes during their marriage.

A series of public controversies, including his 2020 presidential campaign announcement and controversial remarks at the same event, served as pivotal moments that highlighted his transformation.

Kim and Kanye wed in 2014, and after a period of discord marked by public controversies and personal challenges, their divorce was finalized in 2022.

Kanye West has since entered into a new marital bond with Australian architect Bianca Censori.

The couple met when Censori joined West’s Yeezy clothing brand as head of architecture in November 2020.

West and Censori have been spotted together around Los Angeles, with West even hinting at their romance in a song he released in December.

It’s worth noting that West agreed to share custody of their four children and pay $200,000 a month in child support as part of his divorce settlement with Kardashian.