Kim Kardashian “Consulted With A Few Therapists” Before Introducing Pete Davidson To Her Kids￼

Kim Kardashian revealed she waited for six months before introducing her four children to her new man following her divorce from Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian had to adjust to a new normal after filing for divorce from Kanye West, her husband of six years, back in February last year.

The couple, who share four children, then went through a very public separation though both parents eventually moved on and explored new relationships. Ye dated actress Julia Fox before moving on with model Chaney Jones.

When Kim Kardashian began dating comedian Pete Davidson, Kanye voiced opposition to their new relationship on social media. His rants about Kim and Pete, among other posts, eventually got him a temporary suspension from Instagram for violating the terms of service.

Now, the reality TV mogul has opened up about dating the former SNL star, detailing how she made the decision to introduce him to her children in a recent interview on the Today Show. According to Kim Kardashian, it’s not a decision she took lightly. In fact, she sought advice from several loved ones and even consulted a therapist.

The SKIMS founder explained that it was her who pursued Pete after their first meeting. Once they were established as a couple, she had to decide when it was time for the new man in her life to meet the kids.

Kim Kardashian Waited 6 Months To Make The Introduction

“Luckily I have a sister who’s been through it all and we talked about it,” she explained. “I’ve consulted with a few therapists and friends that have been through it.”

Kim Kardashian continued and revealed she didn’t want to rush into anything. “I definitely wanted to wait six months. That was the marker,” she said. However, she acknowledged that “it’s different for everyone,” adding that “different things work for different people.”

She continued, “You just have to do what feels right and try to just be as respectful and cautious as possible.”

