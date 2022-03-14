Kim Kardashian says that during the final stages of their marriage Kanye West told her that her ‘career was over.’

Kim Kardashian says that during the final stages of their marriage Kanye West told her that her “career was over.”

Just as people have gotten fresh eyes on her husband with the release of the Netflix documentary, “Jeen Yuhs,” the reality star is preparing to show the world a new side of her family with a new Hulu series.

According to a new trailer dropped to promote the April release of “The Kardashians” Hulu series, Kim wanted people to know three things: Kanye was verbally abusive; she is giddily in love with Pete Davidson, and her family is moving like the mafia now.

The trailer opens with a voiceover of one of the sisters saying, “I think it is time that they see a whole new side of the family,” followed by scenes of each member in their respective locations.

Showing various sides, they note that after leaving their E! Network show, “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” they are exploring more of their personal lives.

Halfway through the 2-minute trailer, Kim’s voiceover says, “It is really hard with Kanye,” before cutting to a scene of her talking to her sister Kourtney saying, “He told me my career is over.”

Many wonder if their conflict and social media fights will be curated, edited, and featured on the show.

Knox Jiinx tweeted, “Chile if y’all don’t admit Kanye has issues that don’t need be presented to the world especially given his children are involved….but anything goes when it’s against the Kardashians. Y’all weird.”

Chile if y’all don’t admit Kanye has issues that don’t need be presented to the world especially given his children are involved….but anything goes when it’s against the Kardashians. Y’all weird — No Boys Allowed (@Knox_Jiinx) March 14, 2022

“It’s clear the kardashians/Jenners think they’re the mob lmao,” Seto posted after watching the trailer. “I totally believe they black light people from deals and pay the media to publish them in a good light now after seeing that new Hulu trailer Kanye go head and talk yo s###!”

It’s clear the kardashians/Jenners think they’re the mob lmao 🤣 I totally believe they black light people from deals and pay the media to publish them in a good light now after seeing that new Hulu trailer 😂 Kanye go head and talk yo s###! — Seto 🤍 (@_iSeto) March 14, 2022

“The Kardashians dropping their trailer the very next day after Kanye’s pleading heartbreaking videos is so calculated of them. I honestly don’t feel the same way about them as I did before.”

The Kardashians dropping their trailer the very next day after Kanye’s pleading heartbreaking videos is so calculated of them. I honestly don’t feel the same way about them as I did before 😪 — Ashleigh Tayla (@AshleighTaylaDK) March 14, 2022

Over the weekend, AllHipHop.com reported that Ye and Pete Davidson were going back and forth on text messages and things got pretty heated, with the comedian allegedly sending the artists a picture of him in coupled up in bed with Kim while they were still married.