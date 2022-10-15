Kim Kardashian Says She Had Sex With Pete Davidson In Honor Of Her Grandmother

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kim Kardashian revealed she had sex with Pete Davidson in front of a fireplace at a famous hotel – to honor her grandma! Read more!

Kim Kardashian once had sex with Pete Davidson in front of a fireplace to “honor” her grandmother Mary Jo “M.J.” Shannon.

During the latest episode of Hulu reality TV show “The Kardashians,” the 41-year-old told M.J., her mom Kris Jenner, and sister Khloé Kardashian that she became intimate with her then-boyfriend Pete while staying at a hotel in Los Angeles.

“You know what’s so crazy?” she asked her grandmother. “Pete and I were staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel last weekend, and we were sitting in front of the fireplace, just talking for hours, and I was like, ‘My grandma told me that you really live life when you have sex in front of the fireplace,’ and so we had sex in front of the fireplace in honor of you.”

Kim added: “I know that’s really creepy.”

In response to the provocative story, M.J. exclaimed, “Not in the lobby!?”

Kim then insisted, “Not in the lobby! But how creepy to think about your grandma before you have sex?” to which the 88-year-old reflected: “I know, but I was younger once. I was younger once.”

Kim started dating Pete after they met on the set of “Saturday Night Live” in October 2021. However, the pair parted ways in August.

The SKIMS founder was declared legally single in March amid divorce proceedings from ex-husband Kanye West, the father of her four children.