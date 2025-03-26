Kim Kardashian To Relive Paris Robbery In Court Testimony

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kim Kardashian prepares to revisit the 2016 Paris robbery in a high-profile French courtroom nearly a decade later.

Kim Kardashian will testify in France about the infamous Paris jewelry heist nearly nine years after armed robbers stole $10 million worth of her valuables.

The reality star and entrepreneur is set to appear in court in May 2025, TMZ reports, marking a significant turning point in the drawn-out legal drama surrounding the 2016 robbery.

Kardashian previously gave a formal statement to a French judge, but this will be her first time testifying before a jury, offering a detailed retelling of the terrifying night.

The heist unfolded during Paris Fashion Week at the exclusive No Address Hotel, where Kim Kardashian was staying. Masked intruders held her at gunpoint, making off with approximately $10 million in jewelry, including a 20-carat diamond ring from then-husband Kanye West valued at around $4 million.

Twelve suspects will face charges ranging from robbery and kidnapping to organized gang activity. The trial follows a lengthy five-year investigation that concluded in 2021, finally paving the way for a jury to hear the case.

Kim Kardashian Reveals Kanye West’s Warning Before Paris Robbery

Earlier this month, The SKIMS founder revisited the traumatic event on her Hulu series “The Kardashians,” recalling how Kanye had warned her about the risks of flaunting expensive jewelry online.

After posting an Instagram video showing off both of her extravagant engagement rings at a Madison Square Garden event, Kanye cautioned her, “Don’t you ever wear both of your rings at the same time. Are you looking to get robbed?”

Taking his advice seriously, Kardashian left her original 15-carat engagement ring at home when she traveled to Paris, a decision she credits with saving the sentimental piece from theft.

She explained, “My first one that I got engaged to Kanye [with] was a cushion cut and that was the only piece of jewelry I owned that I didn’t take to Paris.”

For several years after the robbery, Kardashian avoided wearing extravagant jewelry in public, adopting a more understated style.

The trial is scheduled to begin in May 2025.