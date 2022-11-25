Kim Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Celebrate ‘Friendsgiving’ At Juvenile Detention Center 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson “had an inspiring Friendsgiving dinner with the young men incarcerated at Camp Kilpatrick.”

Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson reunited to bring some holiday cheer to inmates at Camp Kilpatrick with a Friendsgiving meal.

The SKIMS founder and the Chicago Bulls player – father of Khloe Kardashian’s two children – attended a dinner for detainees at the California juvenile detention center.

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to share some images from the event. The famous pair are seen chatting with a group of teens before enjoying a Thanksgiving meal.

“This year I’m really thankful for the people I have met in all of the prisons around the country,” Kim penned in the caption.

Kim Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Give Thanks For ‘Inspiring’ Visit

“This week @realtristan13 and I had an inspiring Friendsgiving dinner with the young men incarcerated at Camp Kilpatrick. These young men have earned their way to this model camp in Malibu for great behavior.”

Kim Kardashian, a vocal advocate for wrongfully convicted inmates, also shared what the men are up to while behind bars.

“Many are in college classes and have made huge changes in their life,’ she explained. “I loved going around the table and hearing their dreams and aspirations. Thank you to the staff at the facility and to @antirecidivismcoalition, @scottbudnick1 and @swlewis01 for having me.”

Finally, Kim Kardashian ended with a note in the spirit of Thanksgiving for all those spending the holidays away from loved ones.

“Happy Thanksgiving to all of the men and women that are away from their families this year. A special shout out to Darius, William, Matthew, Tony, Carlos, Daniel, Monte, Matthew, Alan, Kevin, Carlos down at Camp Kilpatrick. I love you guys!” she concluded.

Tristan Thompson also shared the photos adding his own message of gratitude in the caption.

“I want to thank @kimkardashian @antirecidivismcoalition @scottbudnick1 @swlewis01 and the young men at camp Kilpatrick for including me in their Friendsgiving. These young men have chosen a positive direction to create changes in their lives. Thankful for the experience. Happy Thanksgiving,” he penned.