Kim Kardashian Unfollows Kanye West On Instagram

Kim Kardashian stopped following Kanye West once he doubled down on going after Pete Davidson via social media. ‘Ye, who calls the comic “Skete,” took issue with past jokes about his mental health on Thursday (February 17).

“HI SKETE YOU GOT ANYMORE MENTAL HEALTH JOKES FOR ME?” ‘Ye wrote in a since-deleted post.

Kanye West also uploaded a video of an old Weekend Update sketch featuring Pete Davidson. The segment addressed ‘Ye not taking his psychiatric medication and going on a pro-Trump rant during a Saturday Night Live appearance in 2018.

“This boy thought he could get away with performing this sketch for the team that wrote this for him,” Kanye West wrote in the since-deleted post. “This is not harassment This is payback.”

Kim Kardashian filed to divorce Kanye West in February 2021. She’s asked a judge to legally declare her single as the divorce proceedings have stalled.

Kanye West is trying to reconcile with the mother of his four children after breaking up with actress Julia Fox. He sent Kim Kardashian a truck full of flowers on Valentine’s Day as part of his efforts to repair their relationship.